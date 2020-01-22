Princess Theatre in Winnsboro will host a special Valentine’s dinner theatre presentation of the musical “I DO! I DO!” on the evenings of Feb. 13, 14 and 15.
The Princess production coincides with an exhibit by the same name which opened Jan. 16 at the Old Post Office Museum in downtown Winnsboro. The exhibit includes a collection of wedding gowns and dresses worn by Franklin Parish brides as well as wedding photographs.
The musical boasts lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt and is based on the Jan de Hartog play, “The Fourposter.” The two-character story spans 50 years from 1895 to 1945 as it focuses on the ups and downs experienced by Agnes and Michael throughout their marriage.
The couple will be played by husband and wife James and Bekah Stephens. Lisa Kiper directs with Leigh Jonson serving as music director and accompanist.
Tickets for the dinner theatre are $30 each and include a meal of cheesy chicken spaghetti, salad and dinner roll, with red velvet cake for dessert catered by Leigh Ann Walley. The meal will be served at 6:30 with the play to open at 7.
Volunteers will provide serving courtesies. Servers are lined up to cover two performances, but needed for the Friday night performance, according to Princess board member Celeste Shivers. To volunteer call Princess Theatre at 435-6299. Visit the Princess Theatre website www.princesstheareinc.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
