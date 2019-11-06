Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3155 will host a Veterans Day Program at 11 AM on Nov. 11 to honor all veterans.
The program is held annually at Post 3155 Headquarters located at 2108 Loop Road in Winnsboro.
All veterans and their spouses, and those that wish to support veterans are invited to attend. VFW Post 3155 looks forward to hosting this Program each year, said Gene Boquet, VFW Post 3155 commander.
Veterans Day annually falls on November 11.
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 an armistice between Germany and the Allied nations came into effect. On November 11, 1919, Armistice Day was commemorated for the first time. In 1919, President Wilson proclaimed the day should be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory. Armistice Day became Veterans Day.
November 11 is the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which ended the World War I hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918. Veterans are thanked for their services to the United States on Veterans Day.
Veterans Day is intended to honor and thank all military personnel who served the United States in all wars, particularly living veterans. It is marked by parades and church services and in many places the American flag is hung at half-mast and a period of silence lasting two minutes is held at 11a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.