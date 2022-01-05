Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email New Africa - stock.adobe.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High School Jan. 10 beginning at 5:30 p.m.The vigil will be held at Patriot football stadium and participants are asked to bring warm clothes and their own candles for the vigil. A donation station will be located at the gate if you would like to donate to the Temple and Clark families.Temple was killed and Clark was seriously injured in a Dec. 20 vehicle crash on US Hwy 80. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Candlelight Vigil Clark Worship Candle Participant Donation Football Stadium Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~1.5.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Vigil planned for Temple, Clark 10 hrs ago A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Cookies And Cocoa With Santa Dec 1, 2021 Cookies And Cocoa With Santa at Gilbert Community building was held Nov. 27. Grow Gilbert, a… Read more Coordinators prepare for parades Updated Nov 11, 2021 Local parade organizers are busy working on their respective parades and Christmas festivals… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: Ranking the Top 10 High School Football Games from 2021Neville boys pass test with victory over West MonroeRiver Oaks records upset victory against Sterlington2021 All-Parish Football TeamLady Wildcats win anticipated battle against BastropOuachita takes down defending state champs Madison PrepOCS lands 3 on Class 1A All-State TeamHogg seeks leniency in Treasure Island killingSt. Frederick pulls away from Jena in Sidney SmithObituaries published December 29, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
