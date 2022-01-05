candle
A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High School Jan. 10 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The vigil will be held at Patriot football stadium and participants are asked to bring warm clothes and their own candles for the vigil.

A donation station will be located at the gate if you would like to donate to the Temple and Clark families.

Temple was killed and Clark was seriously injured in a Dec. 20 vehicle crash on US Hwy 80.

