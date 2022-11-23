It’s officially time for some holiday cheer at The Wellspring’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event.
Join The Wellspring Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5:30 p.m. in Winnsboro’s Patriot Square for a chili cook-off, hot chocolate, tasty treats, and live entertainment provided by Miss Lindsey's School of Dance, the Flip Side Tumble & Cheer, and Franklin Parish High School Band.
The night will end with the lighting of the community Christmas tree and Christmas cards lining La. Hwy. 15.
Seating will not be provided, so those attending are invited to bring a lawn chair.
You can join The Wellspring and share the spirit of the season by sponsoring an ornament on The Wellspring’s Christmas tree to honor or remember a loved one. For each ornament sponsored, your name and the name of the person you are honoring or remembering will be placed in The Franklin Sun. A personal card announcing your gift will be sent to the person being honored or the family of those being remembered. In addition, the ornaments with the name of those honored will be placed on Christmas Trees located in front of The Wellspring office located at 303 Prairie Street.
Ornaments are one for $10, five for $30, 10 for $75 and 20 for $125. Forms to purchase ornaments are available by calling The Wellspring at (318) 412-0226 or by visiting wellspringofnela.org. This thoughtful way of honoring others truly shares the spirit of the season in our community in a way that will continue long after the lights have been put away.
The Wellspring is the domestic violence service provider for Franklin Parish. All proceeds from the Christmas Tree Lighting Event are used to help provide household items, buy clothes and food, and meet other basic needs for families fleeing their home due to domestic violence. For more information about our services or the event, please call The Wellspring at (318) 412-0226.
The Wellspring’s 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event is sponsored by:
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Hospice TLC, Caldwell Bank & Trust, Dennard First National Funeral Home, Franklin Medical Center, Franklin State Bank, Geaux Fit Physical Therapy & 24/7 Fitness Center, Plantation Manor Nursing & Rehab Center, Properties of CHER, The Franklin Sun, WSB, Adams Clinic Pharmacy & Gifts, Citizens Progressive Bank, Franklin Parish Farm Bureau, Fresh Start Outreach Ministries, Kinloch Plantation Products, Kiper Hardware & Lumber, Louisiana Land Bank, Main Street Trends, Progressive Bank, Sicily Island State Bank, White Ford and Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
