Wilson to perform at Rose Parade Dec 28, 2022

Baskin native Lainey Wilson will perform mid-parade at the 134th Rose Parade on Monday, Jan. 2.Wilson will be featured on the float Louisiana "Celebration Riverboat." Additionally, Rose Parade riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 21 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer.This will be Louisiana's second year participating in the parade, fresh off last year's float winning the Wrigley Legacy Award. The parade will be held in Pasadena, Calif.
