Winnsboro PD sponsors Halloween event Oct 26, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department will host a Halloween Fun event on Oct. 31 beginning at 4 p.m., according to Chief Tyrone Coleman.

All children and their parents are asked to come to Winnsboro's Police Department for some fun and treats which includes hot dogs and candy.
