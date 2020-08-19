On Aug. 24, Winnsboro Rotary Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The local charitable group has spent their time raising money to assist those in need in Franklin Parish and abroad. They have lived by their motto: “Service Above Self.”
Rotary members hoped to have an event worthy of this 50-year milestone, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are postponing the celebration until a later date.
Organizers assured those interested in celebrating with them plans were being made for a fall event. All former and current Rotary members will be invited and encouraged to attend.
In the last 10 years, the Winnsboro Rotary Club has donated over $40,000 for local projects including the Franklin Parish Council on Aging, the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank, The Wellspring, the Princess Theatre, Pilots for Patients, and St. Jude’s.
Rotary has given to many individuals that are in need and awarded scholarships to students seeking aid to attend college and attend extracurricular events. Rotary sponsors the Interact Club at FCCS to engage students in service to others.
Internationally, Rotary is a service organization dedicated to aiding communities and individuals around the world. Globally, Rotary is best known for aiding in the eradication of polio and helping provide clean drinking water in other countries.
Members pattern their actions after four key questions titled “The Four-Way Test.” The questions are: Is it the truth; it is fair to all concerned; will it build good will and better friendships; and will it be beneficial to all concerned?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.