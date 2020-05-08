Winnsboro will again be featured in an episode of Small Town Podcast.
The episode is scheduled to run May 11 and feature Ocilla, GA mayor and Small Town Podcast host Matt Seale in a Zoom conference with numerous Louisiana mayors including Winnsboro Mayor Sonny Dumas.
Seale will interview the mayors and discuss how their small towns are faring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnsboro was initially featured in the podcast last September.
Small Town Podcast is an audio project designed to shine the spotlight on small towns that are often overshadowed in the media by the excitement and activity of bigger cities. When small towns do get attention, it is often for something less than desirable. Small Town Podcast tells the whole story of small town living and its joys and challenges.
Seale visits other small towns and talks to city and business leaders. The audience is given an opportunity to learn about the personalities of local officials in small towns and then hear about some of town’s unique qualities and what it has to offer.
Small Town Podcast is available on Apple iTunes or the Apple Podcast app, Stitcher and other podcast applications. For the full list of podcast platforms available or to listen to an episode on the web, visit www.smalltownpodcast.com and go to the “listen” tab. Listeners can also follow Small Town Podcast on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to see photos of the towns Seale features.
Other mayors to be featured in the conference are Mayor Peggy Adkins of Serepta, Mayor Adam Holland of Oak Grove, Mayor Eugene Foulcard of Franklin, Former Mayor Tim Kerner of Jean Lafitte, Mayor Mike Kloesel of Kaplan, Louisiana and Mayor Bob Zabbia of Ponchatoula.
