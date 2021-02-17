The Princess Theatre Young Players are currently in rehearsals for the upcoming show, “Footloose, The Musical”, running March 18-20.
While “Footloose” closed on Broadway after less than two years, it is still presented in schools and community theaters nationwide and our cast of 22 local high schoolers is working hard to make this a show to remember.
The show features many of the songs we all know and love from the movie, including “Let’s Hear it for the Boy”, “Holding out for a Hero” and the title track, “Footloose” as well as several new pieces that really showcase the talented students of our community.
Pumped-up choreography, a soundtrack featuring 80’s hits and costumes recalling many of our own proms make this a fun must-see for musical lovers as well as those who would prefer a night at the movies.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, March 1 and can be purchased by calling 318-435-6299.
