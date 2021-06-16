A five-day intensive day camp teaching youth the art of theatre was held last week in Winnsboro.
The Princess Theatre with a grant from the Scott Foundation hosted a free camp that was designed to blend instruction in speaking, signing and movement on stage.
Ages of the camp were five to 18.
Instruction culminated with a stage performance by participates of various broadway musicals. Two performances were held Saturday, June 12.
Camp directors were Amy Thornhill and Betsy Shirley. Choreographer was Leah Smith.
For more information on Princess Theatre productions or how you can participate call (318) 435-5299 or visit its website at www.princesstheatreinc.com.
