After posting their first ever 17-win season last year, Family Community Christian School Warrior baseball team has set the bar high.
“Our schedule is tough, but we have still set our goal to win 20 games this season,” head baseball coach T.J. Weed said.
The Warrior schedule is dotted with teams such as Caldwell, Mangham, West Ouachita and St. Frederick which consistently put quality players on the field.
Later in the season, the Warriors will also take on Harrisonburg, 2018 Class C state champs, and Delta Charter who made it to the semi-finals last season.
Weed’s confidence derives from a core senior group. FCCS boasts seven seniors on their squad. Six of the seven players have been three to five-year starters for the Warriors, Weed said.
Seniors Mason Bordelon and Trey Fife’s pitching experience will be heavily relied on this season.
“These two guys have thrown a lot of baseballs,” Weed said.
Last season Bordelon was voted District 2B MVP putting up 32 hits which included 10 doubles and 22 RBI.
Fife was named to the first team all district list as well as Alex McManus. Receiving second team all district honors from last year’s squad was John Riley Graham, Cameron Weems and Christian Rodgers.
With the two seniors, Warrior’s bullpen also features two sophomores and an eighth grader.
Sophomore lefty Ethan Cottingham will be returning to the mound. Last year against Rayville, Cottingham pitched a no-hitter.
Additionally, sophomore Micah Ryker will see pitching duties along with 6 foot, 1 inch eighth grader, Raley Thomas.
The infield will be shuffled according to who is on the mound, Weed said. One of the few weak spots may be at short stop where FCCS lost two players in that position during the off season.
In the outfield, Weems will continue at center, a position he has held since seventh grade.
Rodgers, a senior, will man left field while right field will be rotated.
Offensively, Weed called his lineup “solid.”
“We’re going to be ok,” Weed said. “We do have a few new guys in the lineup, but we should be fine.”
Top of the lineup remains the same for the Warriors.
Fife will continue to be leadoff with catcher McManus batting third and Bordelon handling cleanup duties.
Graham will be batting in the fifth hole.
