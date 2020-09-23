Winnsboro, LA (71295)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times early. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.