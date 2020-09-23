In week 2 of Franklin Academy JV football, the Cougars beat Briarfield 44-0 at home.
It was another strong defensive performance by FA to shut out Briarfield.
The offense played well behind Kyler Roberts who led the group with three passing touchdowns, one rushing TD, one reception for a TD and a interception for TD.
Addison Spradling had a strong performance with two receiving TDs, and Ty McMurry contributed with one receiving TD to lead the Cougar receivers.
Gavin Griffing added a TD pass as well to boost FA past Briarfield.
FA improves their season record to 2-0.
FA 48 - Tallulah 0
In week one, Franklin Academy exploded for over 400 yards of offense against Tallulah as they defeated the Trojans 48-0 in Natchez.
FA rolled up 274 yards on the ground and 156 yards in the air during the contest.
The Cougars rushing offense scored on three rushing TD’s by Roberts and one rushing TD by Griffing.
Roberts connected with Spradling and Aiden Ward for receiving TD’s.
FA’s defense put on a strong show as well limiting the Trojans to less than 75 yards of total offense, with two interceptions and a fumble recovery that led to scores.
