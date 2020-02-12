The Franklin Academy Cougar basketball team ended their season on a positive note with a win against Tallulah Academy.
The Cougars nearly doubled Tallulah’s score, 61-34, Feb. 4.
“We played team ball and played good defense,” said head basketball coach Paul Work. “This was a good win for our guys.”
FA controlled the entire game against Tallulah.
At the end of the first quarter, FA had the beginnings of a dominate lead, 13-3. The Cougars continued to roll in the second quarter and went into the half leading 30-12.
The scoring clinic went on in the third as the boys scored an additional 18 points. Going into the last quarter, FA led Tallulah 48-20.
Two Cougars scored in double digits. Ben Lockard recorded 13 points while Tristan Cuenca notched 10 points.
“We had lots of close games this year, and the boys played hard,” Work said. “I am proud of the guys. This win may give us a positive outlook for next year.”
The Cougars ended their season with an overall record of 6-16 and 1-9 in district.
