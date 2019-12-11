The Franklin Academy boys basketball team overcame a slow start to pull close against River Oaks but could not get the win.
The Cougars’ record fell to 2-4 in the season in their first game after Thanksgiving break. The River Oaks Mustangs bested FA 69-58 in Monroe.
“This was a very exciting game to watch,” said FA basketball coach Paul Work. “We had a slow start but kept it close. We just couldn’t stop River Oaks.”
By the end of the first quarter, the Mustangs had a strong lead 19-11. But, the Cougars fought back and in the second quarter chipped away at the lead. Going into the first half, the Mustangs only led 31-28.
“The guys played well as a team and never quit,” Work said.
In the second half, the Cougars kept pushing the Mustangs and by the end of the third quarter the opposing team only led 52-48.
“Positive things came out of this game,” Work said.
Loren Rollins and Ben Lockard both had strong offensive games for FA. The duo put in 13 points each against River Oaks.
Jacob Banks contributed with 10 points.
Franklin Academy played in Winnsboro against Riverfield Tuesday night.
