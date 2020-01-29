The Franklin Academy Cougar basketball team thrilled the home crowd Jan. 21 with an outstanding fourth-quarter comeback against Central School to send the game into overtime.
Unfortunately, Central slipped away from FA to best the team, 57-52.
“The guys had a tremendous comeback to send the game into overtime,” said FA basketball coach Paul Work. “We have to play the first half like we do the second half.”
The Cougars had a slow start and at the end of the first quarter fell behind 7-16 against Central. The slow start seemed to make its way into the second quarter and by the end of the first half, CS doubled its score against FA, 32-16.
After the half, the Cougars regained some life and started the comeback. CS continued to hold its lead 40-31 at the end of the third quarter.
But, the Cougars held CS to just five points in the last quarter as they tacked on 14 points in the fourth. The two teams went into overtime tied 45-45.
Loren Rollins led the Cougars offensively with 25 points while Robert Newman reached double-figure scoring with 11 points.
In their second game of the week, the Cougars dropped a district matchup against Riverdale Academy, 56-25.
Newman was the leading scorer with 13 points.
FA’s overall record stands at 5-13 with the Cougars searching for their first district win.
The Cougars hosted Prairie View Academy Tuesday night and will travel to Tensas Academy Jan. 31 before closing out their regular season at home against Tallulah on Feb. 4.
