A second half Cougar push was not enough as Tallulah Academy beat Franklin Academy 43-41, Jan. 17.
The loss drops FA’s overall record to 5-12 for the season. The Cougars are still searching for their first district victory.
“We made a great comeback, but it just wasn’t enough to win,” said FA basketball coach Paul Work.
The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and by the end of the first quarter led the Cougars, 15-5. Going into the half, TA continued to lead 32-16.
In the second half, the Cougars made a valiant comeback attempt and at the end of the third period had cut the margin to 38-31.
Work said Cougar success depended on the team playing all four quarters.
“We have to start playing the entire game,” Work said.
Loren Rollins led all scorers with 12 points, and Ben Lockard dropped in 11 points for FA.
TA 72 - FA 55
Before facing Tallulah Academy, the Cougars went up against Tensas Academy, Jan. 14
TA proved to be too much for the Cougars beating them 72-55.
In the first quarter, FA kept the score close. TA led by only one point at the end of the period, 11-10. Going into the half, TA showed signs of pulling away with a score of 37-20.
In the second half, TA continued the push and led 51-32 at the end of the third quarter.
Against the Chiefs, Rollins and Tristan Cuenca each scored nine points.
Chris Fife and Ben Lockard each scored eight points in the matchup.
Cougars faced Central Academy in Winnsboro, Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.