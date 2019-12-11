Franklin Parish High School won a pair of impressive games December 3 at Richwood in Monroe as the Lady Patriots used a last second 3-point shot by Laki Crockett to defeat Richwood 47-46, while the Franklin Parish boys defeated the Rams 63-54.
"That was a tough game, but the guys played hard and stayed focused," said Patriot head coach Terry Martin. "The guys played hard. We've played some quality competition and that's really helping our confidence. We've got the ball rolling now and just need to continue to improve."
Chucky Martin led Franklin Parish with 17 points. Isaac Robinson followed with 13 and Zon Thomas with 12.
The Lady Patriots came back from a double digit deficit to defeat Richwood.
"We were down by 12 at one point," said Franklin Parish girls coach Cassandra Wiley.
Down 46-44 with 11 seconds remaining, the Lady Patriots broke Richwood's press defense and Shemira Boley-Brown passed the ball to Crockett, who shot the ball from behind the 3-point at the top of the key to win the game.
"To come back from that deficit, and then win the game on the road the way we did is a great confidence booster for these girls," Wiley said. "Laki only had five points in the game, but she made the shot when we needed it. We had been a bit down in the dumps because of losing a couple of close games, but this really helps us getting ready for district."
Boley-Brown led the Lady Patriots with 13 points, while Zennera McCarthy added 12.
The Lady Patriots defeated Tensas Parish 64-50 Thursday on the first day of the Tensas Tournament in Newellton.
Franklin Parish led by one point at halftime.
"We came out slow and we told them at halftime we can't come off a win like we had against Richwood and play at a low level," Wiley said. "They responded in the second half."
McCarthy led the Lady Patriots with 23 points, while Latrice Watkins added 10.
Franklin Parish boys defeated Delta Charter 76-39 Saturday.
Franklin Parish led 20-12 after one period and 38-19 at halftime.
The Patriots fell to 63-58.
"We started showing too much individualism," Martin said. "We need to go back to the type of attitude we had to start the season."
The Lady Patriots defeated Delta Charter 59-37.
The Lady Patriots outscored the Lady Storm 18-5 in the first quarter and 19-7 in the third period.
Crockett led the Lady Patriots with 14 points. Boley-Brown added 12, while Zynia Gray scored 11.
Franklin Parish girls defeated Madison 56-45.
McCarthy led the Lady Patriots with 24 points, while Laticia Watkins added 15.
Franklin Parish traveled to Ouachita Christian Monday and is competing in the Wossman Tournament in Monroe.
Franklin Parish is putting in a new gym, which Martin said should be ready in a couple of weeks.
