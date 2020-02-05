First-year Franklin Parish baseball coach Marty Dewees is grateful for the new indoor baseball facility.
Especially considering he’s still getting to know his new team.
Dewees replaced Rick Berry, who resigned for health reasons last year.
“The rain has certainly hindered us,” Dewees said. “We are taking advantage of the indoor facility. But, also, there is only so much you can do. The guys do get tired of the four walls.”
Dewees arrived at Franklin Parish after serving as head coach at Caldwell.
Dewees attended Menard High School before graduating from Alexandria Senior High in 2001.
He spent a year as a red-shirt at McNeese before transferring to San Jacinto Junior College in Texas.
After two years, Dewees signed with Northwestern State when he played catcher and in the outfield.
Dewees taught at Grant High for a year before taking the job as Director of Baseball Operations and assistant baseball coach at Northwestern for two years.
Dewees coached at Ranger College in Texas and at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Ms., before taking a short break and getting back into coaching at Independence Community College in Kansas in 2015.
Dewees took the coaching job at Caldwell in 2016.
Franklin Parish, seeded No. 25, finished 12-16 last year, falling to Neville 5-4 in the first round of the playoffs.
“I’m really liking the effort I am getting out of the guys,” Dewees said. “There are a lot of things we are throwing at them, but they are handling it well. A big part of what we are doing is the mental aspect. This group has been a joy to work with the last four or five months in the weight room. And the senior class has been phenomenal. They are showing a lot of maturity and leading by example.”
Franklin parish opens its baseball season on Feb. 25 at Ouachita Parish.
The Patriots’ first five games are on the road before hosting Mangham on March 10.
