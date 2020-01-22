The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars dominated the paint against Tensas Academy during a Jan. 14 game and came away with a win, 49-46.
Katelyn Faulk and Macie Wall anchored the rebounding during the matchup against the Chiefs. Faulk grabbed 15 rebounds while Wall brought in 13.
The win improves the Lady Cougars’ overall record to 8-9 and an impressive 3-1 in district.
“The girls played very hard and had their best rebounding game of the year,” said FA basketball coach Paul Work. “I’m very proud of them.”
In the first quarter, FA held the Chiefs to just seven points and by the end of the first half led, 31-15. TA had an offensive surge in the second half, but FA held their ground. At the end of the third quarter, FA continued to lead 39-33.
“We scored well the first half, and Tensas scored well in the second half,” Work said.
Shelby Dickerson had a huge game offensively for the Lady Cougars. Dickerson put in 30 points and had six steals.
Along with grabbing 15 rebounds, Faulk scored eight points against the Chiefs.
TA 51 - FA 36
The Lady Cougars slipped in the district matchup against Tallulah Academy.
The Trojans brought hot shooting against the Cougars as they bested FA, 51-36. With the loss, FA’s overall record stands at 8-10 and 3-2 in district.
“We never got anything going in the first half,” Work said. “Tallulah came shooting very well, and we had too many turnovers.”
TA pulled away in the first half with the score 29-9 entering halftime. FA pushed hard in the second and cut away the lead but never could overtake TA. At the end of the third quarter, the Trojans led 38-25.
Dickerson was leading scorer for the Lady Cougars with 15 points.
Anne Elise Sartin contributed with nine points.
Work hopes a late season surge will propel his team to the playoffs.
“We have to play better to position ourselves for the playoffs,” Work said.
Next game for FA was a home game against Central Academy on Jan. 21.
