Summer softball is still on go for Franklin Parish, according to a May 9 social media post by Dixie Softball, Inc.
In the post, the organization said it will be offering regular season, tournament and World Series play but plans could change.
The following is the post:
“…Dixie Softball is still planning on offering its leagues regular season, tournament and World Series play. Things could change and if they do, Dixie Softball will let its league know about it.
The youth of our great country has had so much taken away from them this year: school, proms, graduation ceremonies, spring school sports, band activities and other extra-curriculum activities. Even this spring/summer activities have been and are being taken away from them. Dixie softball is going to do its best to at least give its players our 100 percent effort to at least the chance to be able to play some softball.
Dixie softball will do all it can do to protect the health of all of its participants, including the attendees, the youth have been left out of the equation of opening up America. Dixie softball wants to be a part of opening up America too.”
