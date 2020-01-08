Mangham’s boys basketball team went 1-1 in the Sterlington Shootout over the weekend with a convincing victory over Caldwell Parish and a close loss to Sterlington.
Mangham 94, Caldwell 49
Tae Gayden funneled in 28 points as Mangham rolled past the Caldwell Spartans in Friday’s tournament opener.
Settling the issue early, the Dragons jumped out to a 31-9 first quarter lead, and widened the gulf to 57-29 at the interval.
Gayden was complemented by Shun Haynes with 18, LaDarrius Robinson with 17 and J.T. Smith with 11 for the Dragons (4-6).
Jaheem Canada had 14 and Jaquarious Thompson 12 for the Spartans (5-5).
Sterlington 65, Mangham 61 Mike Givens scored six of his 19 points over the final two-plus minutes to help Sterlington repel Mangham 65-61 Saturday afternoon in the tournament finale.
Sterlington, which never trailed in the second half, carried a 49-40 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Mangham roared back to tie the game at 57 on Tae Gayden’s three-point play with 2:11 remaining.
Givens then drained an open mid-range jumper on the Panthers’ next possession and Fred Hymes dribbled inside for a layup to make it a four-point game, 61-57, at 1:26.
Mangham twice closed within a deuce at 61-59 and 63-61 before Givens converted both ends of a one-and-one with 16.6 seconds remaining to put the game away.
It was 12-12 at the end of the first period.
With the score deadlocked at 25, the Panthers closed out the half with nine unanswered points. Givens drilled 3-pointers from the right wing and the right corner on consecutive possessions to highlight the flurry, which enabled Sterlington to take a 34-25 lead into the break.
Sterlington maintained a nine-point distance, 49-40, at the end of three.
Hymes, who scored at least five points in every quarter, topped a trio of Panthers (12-4) in double figures with 24. Givens tallied 19 and Chance Carter 12.
Gayden poured in 15 of his 2
