Franklin Parish had one first-team selection on offense and two on defense for the All-District 2-4A team this past season.
Offensive lineman Elijah Ward got the nod with linebacker Terrence Richardson and defensive back Jadarius Mosely.
Linebacker Josh Kemp and flex Troy Meadows were second-team selections for the Patriots, while offensive linemen Sam Parker and Devian Heckard and defensive lineman Mario Whitley earned honorable mention status.
After recording an unblemished district record (4-0), the Neville Tigers swept district player of year honors. Quarterback Andrew Brister was named the offensive MVP of the district, while defensive back Andrew Cagle earned the defensive MVP nod.
But that was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to District 2-4A honors.
Earning first-team recognition was running back Max Hunter, wide receiver Derryck Dorsey, offensive linemen Will Campbell and Deworange Brown, defensive lineman Tikey Reese, defensive back Charles Straughter and flex Javon Carter.
The Tigers also landed several players on the second-team. Running back Timothy Byrd, tight end Davis Brown, offensive linemen Dove Sclare and Logan Smith joined defenders Hinton Roberts (linebacker) and Kareem Moore (defensive back).
