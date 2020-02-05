With Franklin Academy Cougar baseball moving to Class A, head coach Justin Robinson has high hopes for the season.
“Our schedule is a lot better than the last two seasons,” Robinson said.
FA will face Prairie View, Tallulah, Riverdale and Central academies in district this season.
“Biggest competition will be PVA and Tallulah,” Robinson said.
First game of the season is scheduled for Feb. 18 in Winnsboro against River Oaks.
Cougars are bringing four seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, four freshmen and one eighth grader.
“Lot of the same kids are coming back this season,” Robinson said. “We only lost one senior. We got potential to have a good season this year.”
Leading that potential will be first baseman, Caleb Hill. The senior will bat in the fourth hole and will be seen on the mound for the Cougars.
Trace McCurley, a junior, and Dillon McMurray, a freshman, will be FA’s top two pitchers. Both Cougars have a strong fast ball and a curve in their arsenal.
Junior Gavin Whittington will play third and some short while Cooper Hill, a freshman, will see action at second.
“We will have a solid infield this season,” Robinson said.
Eighth grader-Ty McMurray will take over catching duties after he played centerfield last year.
“He is a wall back there,” Robinson said. “He is blocking up everything and has a good arm on throw downs to second.”
Taking over centerfield duties will be Ben Lockard.
With quality pitchers being backed up by a solid defense and an experienced lineup, Robinson sees success during the post season.
“I feel like we are going to compete in our district, and I hope we have a good playoff run,” Robinson said.
