The Franklin Academy boys basketball team put up solid numbers against Central but fell in their first district contest, 61-47.
The Cougars stayed within striking distance the entire game but could not seem to take the lead. At the end of the first quarter, Central led 17-9 and kept the lead at the end of the first half, 31-22.
The Cougars continued to play hard in the second half but was still behind at the end of the third regulation, 47-33.
Loren Rollins had a good night offensively, as he led the Cougars with 13 points.
Jacob Banks and Robert Newman contributed with 11 points each.
Cougar’s record drops to 3-7 overall and 0-1 in district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.