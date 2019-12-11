The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars pummeled the River Oaks Mustangs in Monroe to the tune of 50-26.
The big win pushes the Lady Cougars’ record to 4-3.
But even with the win and positive record, FA basketball coach Paul Work said the Lady Cougars could be better.
“We still have a lot of things to work out,” Work said.
Anne Elise Sartin and Katelynn Faulk once again were the cornerstones of the Lady Cougars offense. For the game, Sartin put in 14 points while Faulk scored 13 points.
Both teams got off to a slow start in the matchup. At the end of the first quarter, FA led River Oaks 6-3, but scoring started to heat up in the second quarter for the Lady Cougars. FA led River Oaks 23-11 going into the second half.
The FA lead continued to widen in the third quarter as the Lady Cougars scored another 13 points. At the end of the third, the score was 36-20, FA favor.
“The girls played hard and hustled,” Work said.
FA played Riverfield in Winnsboro Tuesday night.
