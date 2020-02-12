The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars finished their regular season with a win against Tensas Academy, third place in district and headed to the south state tournament.
FA played Prentiss Christian Academy Tuesday night.
Before competing in the playoffs, the Lady Cougars beat Tallulah Academy Feb. 4 to a tune of 50-33.
“We are proud of our season so far and would like to keep playing deep in the playoffs,” said head basketball coach Paul Work.
Anne Elise Sartin and Shelby Dickerson continued to lead their team offensively in the contest. The duo have been solid offensive contributors for their team all year. Sartin scored 18 points for the Lady Cougars while Dickerson bucketed 16 points.
Both teams had trouble putting points on the board in the first quarter.
“We got off to a slow start, but the shots started falling in the second half,” Work said.
Entering the second quarter, FA led Tallulah, 6-4. Scoring was faster in the second quarter for both squads, but the Lady Cougars held the lead going into the half, 19-17.
In the third quarter, FA started pulling away and at the end of the third led 37-38.
Tallulah’s shots went cold in the fourth recording only five points while FA continued their offensive roll scoring 13 points.
FA ended their regular season with an overall record of 11-12 and 6-4 in district play.
