Franklin Academy Lady Cougars overwhelmed Central School 67-18 in a Jan. 21 matchup in Winnsboro.
The win improves their overall record to 9-10 and 4-2 in district.
FA jumped on CS in the first quarter 22-9 and never looked back. The Lady Cougar basketball team extended their lead and by the end of the first half led 38-10.
The second half was much the same. Going in the fourth quarter, FA led 54-11.
Shelby Dickerson scored 20 points to lead FA while Anne Elise Sartin put in 16 points.
Skylar Biggs and Hallie Herron each scored nine points for FA.
In the second game of the week, FA fell to a strong Riverdale squad, 61-31.
Sartin was the leading scorer in the matchup with 13 points.
Dickerson contributed with 11 points for the Lady Cougars.
The Cougars hosted Prairie View Academy Tuesday night and will travel to Tensas Academy Jan. 31 before closing out their regular season at home against Tallulah on Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.