A fall baseball league has been organized to fill in the void left by the absence of a summer league canceled by the COVID-19 virus.
Mangham Fall Baseball league was organized by Derrick Tillery, Hunter Jones and Gregory Lambert in hopes of giving athletes more time in the field to play the sport they love.
Along with Mangham athletes, any Franklin Parish child meeting the age requirements is invited to be a part of the league.
The league will feature co-ed T-ball (three to five-year-olds), a coach pitch (six to eight-year-olds) and live ball for ages nine to 12. There will be a 12-game season with a champion round at the end.
Games will be played on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings with opening ceremonies scheduled end of September and closing ceremonies scheduled late October.
Interested players should register at Mangham’s Dixie webpage or at the Mangham Dixie baseball field Tuesday or Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Registration ends Aug. 26.
“This gives the kids a chance to play,” Tillery said. “It also gives the two communities of Winnsboro and Mangham a chance to come together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.