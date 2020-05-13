FCCS boys basketball puts three on all-district team
The Family Community Christian School Warrior basketball team put three players on the all district team.
Senior Warner Poland was named on the first team. Poland averaged 8.5 points for the season while averaging 5.3 rebounds per game.
Also making first team was Jon T. Williams, a sophomore. Williams average 16 points per game with an average of 5.4 rebounds.
Receiving second team honors was Kaden Murray, He averaged 1.5 points per game with an average of 4.7 rebounds.
