The Family Community Christian School Warrior basketball team had a rough week, going 0-3 against Sterlington, Caldwell Parish and Block.
On Dec. 13, a tough Block Bear defense limited the Warriors to just 25 points as a team. Block beat FCCS 78-25.
Warner Poland was the leading scorer for FCCS with nine points.
Jon T Williams put in seven points while Joshua Beeman and Hayden Parker had three points each.
Kaden Murray contributed with two points.
The Warriors lost to the Caldwell Parish High School Spartans 66-29 on Dec. 10.
Poland again led his team with eight points.
Williams had seven points followed by Garrett Robinson with six.
Seth Lowe, Murray, Owen Ryals and Trey Swillie all had two points a piece.
In their first game of the week, FCCS played a tough Sterlington Panther team. The Panthers continued their undefeated season (9-0) with a win against the Warriors 61-21.
Poland put up 12 points against Sterlington in the matchup.
Murray had six points while Williams contributed with three points.
