Family Community Christian School Lady Warrior softball team has lost several key players from last season but should continue to be competitive with Class B teams.
Rory Gresham will continue to be skipper of the group while bringing years of softball coaching experience.
“It’s going to be an interesting year,” Gresham said. “I feel like we are going to go into the playoffs as a number three seed and finish around .500 or better.”
After making a deep playoff run, falling to Northside Christian Academy in the semi-finals, FCCS has lost two pitchers and a catcher from last year’s group.
Even with the loss of players, the Lady Warriors are bringing back a group of quality players with the likes of Lexi Parker, Ashlyn Sepulvado and Lainee McCain.
Sepulvado and Lowe will see time on the mound for FCCS while Anna Elise Thomas will be the Warrior’s catcher.
Gresham also has plans for a couple of underclassmen to step up for FCCS. Eighth grader Harley Banks and seventh grader Jose Belle will see action this season.
“They will help us this season,” Gresham said.
Gresham describes the Lady Warrior’s 24-game schedule as “tough.”
“The only way to get points is to play bigger teams,” Gresham said. “We can beat class C and B teams all day.”
On the schedule, are Oak Grove, Minden and FCCS will play in the Simsboro, Minden and Mangham tournaments.
They will play all away games their first week, but will host a contest March 9 against Block.
“We have three home games our second week,” Gresham said.
FCCS will also play Madison in a doubleheader March 17 and Oak Grove on March 20 at Lady Warrior field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.