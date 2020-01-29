The road was not kind to the Family Community Christian School basketball team as the Warriors dropped three away-game contests.
On Jan. 24, the Warriors came up short against Plainview, 76-46.
Two FCCS Warriors scored in double digits in the contest, Kaden Murray with 12 points and JonT Williams with 10 points.
Warner Poland sank eight points for FCCS while Own Ryals put in seven points.
Joshua Beeman contributed with five points, and Trey Swillie bucketed four points.
Second away game came against Forest. FCCS loss this contest, 60-28. The game was played Jan. 21.
Williams was the offensive leader of the night with 13 points.
Poland put in nine points while Murray, Ryals and Beeman contributed with two points each.
New Living Word proved to be too much for the Warriors on Jan. 17. FCCS lost 87-17.
Williams scored eight points for the Warriors while Poland scored four points.
Dylan Lowe scored three points, and Seth Lowe scored two.
FCCS traveled to University Academy on Jan. 28 before coming home for Parent’s Night against Epps on Jan. 30. The Epps game begins at 6 p.m.
