The Family Community Christian School Lady Warrior basketball team is set to play against Family Christian School March 2 in Baton Rouge.
The matchup will be a semi-final game in the LHSAA playoffs and will begin at 6 p.m.
Family Christian posted an overall season record of 21-17 and is ranked number two while FCCS is ranked number three.
Number one seed in the playoffs is University Academy of Central, Louisiana.
The Lady Warriors finished their regular season with a 16-12 record and two impressive wins against Downsville and Epps.
The squad beat Epps 56-38 Feb. 14 and rolled past Downsville 72-21 on Feb. 10.
Checkout game results at www.franklinsun.com, Franklin Sun’s Facebook page and the March 4 edition.
