The Family Community Christian School had a tough week, dropping three match ups to Delhi Charter, Simsboro and Claiborne Christian School.
On Dec. 2, Delhi Charter beat FCCS Warriors 75-15.
Five Warriors scored in the contest against the strong Gators from Delhi.
Warner Poland put in five points, and Kaden Murray had four points.
Helping his team was Seth Lowe with three points, and Joshua Beeman dropped in two points.
Jon T Williams contributed with one point for FCCS.
The Warriors faced another talented team on Dec. 3.
Simsboro beat FCCS 91-22.
Poland was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 11 points.
Williams notched five, and Murray scored four points while Garrett Robinson had two.
The Warriors fell to Claiborne Christian School in their homecoming game, 71-39.
Once again, Poland led the way, scoring 15 points for FCCS.
Williams had a strong offensive showing with 13 points, and Murray scored seven.
Beeman put in three points while Lowe scored a point.
The Warriors will travel to Jonesville Dec. 13 to take on Block. They will continue their travels Dec. 17 in Monroe against St. Fred and participate in the Downsville tournament Dec. 19-21.
