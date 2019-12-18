By Joey Martin
Sun Sports
Franklin Parish head boys basketball coach Terry Martin did not have to do too much motivating when his team faced Carrolll Friday in the Wossman Tournament.
The Patriots faced Carroll, which is coached by Lonnie Cooper, who coached at Franklin Parish the past two years.
Franklin Parish showed its former coach how good they can still play with a 64-51 win over the Bulldogs.
"The guys wanted that one pretty bad," Martin said.
Zion Thompson led Franklin Parish with 21 points.
Franklin Parish fell to Bossier 47-46 on December 11 as Bossier hit a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining.
"It was tough defense, we had a hand in his face, but he hit it," Martin said. "It was heartbreaking, but we played a good game."
Isaac Robertson led Franklin Parish with 17 points, while Chucky Martin added 10.
Franklin Parish's girls went 2-2 at the West Ouachita Tournament.
The Lady Patriots fell to Wossman 51-49.
Franklin Parish defeated Sterlington 57-37 and blew out Choudrant 60-31 before falling to Airline 55-44.
Franklin Parish travels to Rayville Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.