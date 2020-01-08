The debut of the new Franklin Parish basketball gym had to be pushed back after Bastrop’s girls team did not show up for its scheduled contest with the Lady Patriots on Friday.
The game was going to be the district opener for both teams.
There was no boys game scheduled. The girls playoffs start a week earlier than the boys.
The game was recorded as a forfeit win for Franklin Parish.
“That’s pending further review by the LHSAA,” said Franklin Parish Athletic Director Barry Sebren. “We’ve got text messages from Bastrop about the game being on Friday. It’s on the LHSAA Web site. It’s frustrating because we had all the workers there for a Friday during the holidays.”
Franklin Parish was scheduled to host Sterlington Tuesday.
Franklin Parish’s boys dropped two games at the Don Redden Tournament held at Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe last week.
The Patriots fell to Ouachita Parish 58-36 on January 1.
Franklin Parish lost to Carroll 53-46 on Thursday.
“That game came down to the end,” said Franklin Parish coach Terry Martin. “There were a couple of things, and a couple of mistakes that cost us. But the guys played hard. Playing this type of competition should help us.”
Isaac Robinson led Franklin Parish with 17 points against Carroll.
