First-year Franklin Parish head football coach Sonny Nason will begin official workouts Thursday after his scheduled workout Monday was cancelled because of Tropical Storm Cristobal.
“Everything we had scheduled was going to be outside because we’re staying with the quarantine rules,” Nason said. “It’s frustrating. It’s like having your engine all revved up and nobody drops the flag.”
Nason had to take his wife to Oschner’s in New Orleans Tuesday for scans and will return Thursday.
“I want to be there for the first day,” Nason said. “It’s going to be wet anyway for a couple of days. We just pushed everything back.”
The 55-year-old Nason, who will begin his 28th year of coaching this fall, has spent the last seven years as head football coach at Crossett, Ar.
Nason said he has been meeting with his coaches, including newly-hired offensive coordinator Adrian Burnette.
Burnette coached the likes of Rueben Randle and Randall Mackey at Bastrop, was offensive coordinator at Carroll when the Bulldogs ended a long-time losing streak to Neville, was leading the offense at St. Augustine with Leonard Fournette and Stacy Morgan and coached with Dean Smith at Wossman High the past two seasons.
Burnette was one of two finalists for the Wossman head coaching job after Dean Smith was released in January.
The job went to Maurice Pollard.
“Hopefuly everything will be ready for us to proceed on Thursday,” Nason said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Nason said the Patriots will work out three days a week for the rest of June from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
(0) comments
