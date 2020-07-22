Franklin Parish junior high football will begin practice July 27 at 6 p.m. at the FP Field House.
Due to COVID-19, the squad will not be able to run a bus as normal, so players are asked to “come on their own.”
The team will comply with all LHSAA regulations designated to youth athletics. Athletes’ temperatures will be checked upon arrival. If an athlete is showing symptoms, parents are asked not to bring them and notify coaches as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.