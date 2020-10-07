It was bad enough watching other teams outside of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association play football in August and September.
But Franklin Parish head football coach Sonny Nason had to sit at home Friday night while other LHSAA teams were playing their first game because he had a player test positive for COVID-19.
Franklin Parish opens its season Thursday at home against LaSalle for Homecoming and Senior Night.
Richwood High School cancelled its game with Franklin Parish in Monroe after a Franklin Parish player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Richwood played Mangham, which was scheduled to play Lakeside in Sibley before Lakeside had players test positive.
Franklin Parish scrimmaged Ouachita in Monroe on September 26.
Franklin Parish head football coach Sonny Nason said one of his players went to the doctor Friday after feeling bad.
“He had been feeling great all week and we have been taking temperatures and following all guidelines,” Nason said. “He went to the doctor Friday and had a quick test.”
After the coaches were told of the test results, Nason contacted the state Department of Health. He was told to go back and review the film to see who the player had contact with during the scrimmage.
After watching the film clip by clip, the offensive lineman had contact with two other offensive lineman and a wide receiver he helped up.
Franklin Parish did not huddle during the scrimmage.
“We determined those four would be quarantined,” Nason said.
Meanwhile, because Ouachita Parish’s defense went into a huddle after each play, they had more players needing to be quarantined which led to the cancellation of the Ouachita-Neville football game this Friday.
“They say they have 13 players that had to be quarantined even though we saw nine instances where our player made contact with their players,” Nason said.
Nason said the coaches can do so much on the school budget and number of coaches.
“We have been doing everything diligently, but you can’t control when they leave here,” Nason said.
Franklin Parish Athletic Director Barry Sebren said the game will not be made up.
“It was a strange Friday night,” Nason said. “But it’s where we are at. We had to deal with it, but not was move on. And now we may have a hurricane moving in Friday. People better get used to it this year. But we’re just excited to be getting ready for a game.”
Nason said he has kept in contact with the LHSAA, and assured them Franklin Parish is following all protocol and guidelines.
“I told them the NFL is a billion dollar industry and they can’t control this thing,” Nason said. “But we’re doing our best.”
LaSalle opened its season with a 32-0 win over Ringgold.
The player who tested positive returned to practice Monday, while the three quarantined who made contact with him return Friday.
“They execute very well on offense and play aggressive on defense,” Nason said. “We have to come out of the gate running the ball, and running it well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.