Franklin Parish girls basketball coach Cassandra Wiley set a goal of hosting a first round playoff game for this season.
And now the goal has evolved.
The Lady Patriots, who finished the season at 15-11, grabbed the final playoff spot to host a playoff game and the No. 16 Lady Patriots host No. 17 Carencro Thursday at 6 p.m.
Carencro is 12-10 on the season.
“Our girls are very excited,” said Franklin Parish coach Cassandra Wiley. “This is the first time Franklin Parish has hosted a playoff game since I’ve been here for seven years, and may be the first. I’m looking at film of Carencro on Hudl. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
The Lady Patriots have not played a game in a week.
“That’s a concern, but we’ve been scrimmaging the JV boys and that has helped a lot,” Wiley said.
The winner of the Franklin Parish-Carencro game faces the winner of No. 1 LaGrange and No. 32 Breaux Bridge on Monday.
Admission to the playoff game is $8.
