Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect involved in a Thursday evening shooting at Family Dollar in Winnsboro.
Javaughkyus Jacameron Mayfield is being sought after by the Sheriff’s office in connection with the shooting.
According to Sheriff Kevin Cobb, two subjects are currently in custody.
If you have nay information on Mayfield’s whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s office at (318) 435-4505
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.