The Franklin Academy Cougars boys basketball team started their season strong against Union Christian, Nov. 12.
The Cougars beat Union Christian 71-63.
FA started the game tough and at the end of the first quarter led 18-14. UC came back in the second quarter and outscored the Cougars 33-28.
But, the second half was all Cougars, as the squad pulled ahead for good.
“We shot the ball very well and played tough defense,” Work said. “The guys played well together and hustled from the beginning.”
Leading the scoring was Loren Rollins. Rollins had a strong night with 30 points.
Following Rollins’ performance was Chris Fife with 13 points.
Ben Lockard dropped in 10 points, Luke Wolleson had nine points.
“Hope we can keep a positive attitude and get better as the season continues,” Work said. “I’m very proud of the boys.”
Lady Cougars
The Lady Cougars suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Union Christian, 49-41.
The loss put the Lady Cougars 1-1 on the season.
“We never could get going,” Work said. “We have to work at maintaining control of the ball.”
Union Christian took an early lead and at the end of the first quarter posted a score of 12-7. At the half-way mark, UC was still in control, leading the Lady Cougars 27-19.
The second half was not much different and at the end of the third quarter, UC led FA 38-26.
“It’s early, so maybe we can get together and play from the beginning,” Work said.
Anne Elise Sartin led all Lady Cougar scorers for the night with 12 points.
Additionally, Shelby Dickerson had a strong game, scoring 10 points.
Katelynn Faulk tallied eight points while Hallie Herron put in seven points.
