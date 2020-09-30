The Franklin Academy girls softball varsity team won their first round of playoffs to qualify for the state tournament.
At press time, the Lady Cougars will play Monday in Magee, MS in the rest of the South State tournament.
The top four teams from the North State tournament and the top four from the South State tournament will play in the state tournament.
North State is made up of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Briarfield Academy from Lake Providence.
South State is made up of the rest of the Louisiana schools and all of Mississippi schools from Jackson to the coast.
