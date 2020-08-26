The fourth annual Princess Theatre golf tournament fundraiser will be held Sept. 26 at Twin Oaks Country Club in Winnsboro.
The tournament will be a 18-hole, two man scramble with two tee times, 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Prizes will be paid in multiple flights with a closest to the hole contest.
Lunch will be served, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with chicken dinners provided by Popeyes and tea provided by Fox’s Pizza.
Cost for the tournament is $100 with sign ups happening now at the country club. Entry fees can be paid at the door.
