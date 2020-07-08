The second annual Pilots for Patriots (PFP) benefit golf tournament will be held July 25 at the Caldwell Country Club.
This year’s event will be in memory of Phil Henry of Jena.
Tee time is 1 p.m. and entry fee is $200 per two-person team. Format will be a two-person scramble. Please call the club at (318) 649-5035 to sign up.
The mission of PFP is to provide free air transportation to those patients needing diagnosis and treatment at medical facilities not available to them locally.
All proceeds will go to benefit PFP. Visit their website at www.pilotsforpatients.org or their Facebook page.
If you would like to become a sponsor or make a donation, please call Buddy Clark at (318) 331-1777.
