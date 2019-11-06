A free Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries safety course will be held Nov. 7 through 9 at the LSU AgCenter in Winnsboro.
On Nov. 7 and 8, safety course times will be from 5p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. until noon on Nov. 9.
Alana Sandidge will be the instructor and online registration is required.
Participants must attend all dates to be certified and children under 10 will be given a completion certificate.
For more information call (318) 435-2903.
