The hunting rules and regulations for the 2020-21 season are now available on the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LWDF) website. Go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov to see this year’s hunting seasons, rules and regulations.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved notices of intent for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 hunting seasons, 2020-21 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2021 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations, and 2020-21 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its May meeting.
The LDWF hunting regulation pamphlet is expected to be available in late August.
Please contact your local LDWF Field Office for any assistance or clarification of seasons, rules or regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.