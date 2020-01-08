Franklin Academy Lady Cougars had a dominating performance against Mount Olive but slipped up against Briarfield in the River Oaks tournament last week.
The Lady Cougars cruised past Mount Olive 61-23 with Shelby Dickerson leading her team offensively. Dickerson chipped in 21 points for FA.
Additionally, Katelynn Faulk scored 12 points during the contest.
In the first quarter, FA blanked Mount Olive and scored 22 points. The second quarter was much the same with the Lady Cougars upping their score to 46 while limiting Mount Olive to just five points.
In the third quarter, the defense held Mount Olive and at end of the third the Lady Cougars were leading 55-5.
FA could not overcome a tough second quarter as Briarfield beat them 46-40 in the Lady Cougar’s second game of the River Oaks tournament.
FA led the Lake Providence team 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, but things went south in the second. Going into the half Briarfield led 28-15.
“We played a good game overall,” said Paul Work, FA basketball head coach. “The second quarter was the difference in the game. We fought hard (in the second half) and made it a close game.”
In the third quarter, the Lady Cougars began an uphill battle with Briarfield but at the end of the third was still behind 28-38.
Dickerson was again the leading scorer with 17 points.
Anne Elise Sartin and Faulk scored seven points each against Briarfield.
FA’s overall record after the River Oaks tournament stands at 6-8 and 1-0 in district play.
