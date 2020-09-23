The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars softball team went 5-0 on the week to finish their season 24-4.
The Lady Cougars on Sept. 17 beat Tallulah 2-1 to clinch district with a 9-1 district record.
FA 20 - TA 0
The Lady Cougars two pitchers did not allow a single hit, as FA defeated Tensas Academy 20-0.
FA got things started in the first inning when Anna Elise Sartin singled on the first pitch of the bat, scoring one.
The Lady Cougars put up ten runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower was led by Natalie Roberts, Shelby Dickerson, Sartin, Avery Dickerson, Avaree McCain and Aydenn McCain.
FA collected 13 hits and five players stole at least two bases.
Sartin was credited with the victory for FA. She went three innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out nine and walking zero. Carson threw one innings in relief out of the bullpen.
FA 3 - Riverfield 2
FA defeated Riverfield Academy 3-2 thanks to walk-off home run. The game was tied at two with the Lady Cougars batting in the bottom of the seventh when Shelby Dickerson hit a solo home run.
FA got things going in the first inning when Sartin hit a solo homer.
In top of the fourth inning, Riverfield tied things up at two when a player doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring a run.
McCain took the win for FA. She went seven innings, allowing two runs on ten hits and striking out one.
The Lady Cougars racked up nine hits. Dickerson and McCain all managed multiple hits.
FA 2 - Tallulah 1
Both teams were strong in the pitcher’s circle, but FA defeated Tallulah Academy 2-1.
Sartin led the Lady Cougars to the victory. She allowed five hits and one run over seven innings, striking out ten and walking none.
McCain, Roberts, Taylor Biggs, Carson, Amanda Hatton and Sartin all had one hit to lead FA.
FA 4 - Glenbrook 2
The Lady Cougars defeated Glenbrook 4-2 after taking the lead late in the game.
The game was tied at two with FA batting in the top of the fourth when Biggs grounded out, scoring one.
FA knotted the game up at two in the top of the third inning. The Lady Cougars scored one run when McCain singled.
McCain went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead FA in hits. The Lady Cougars was also sure-handed in the field and did not commit a single error.
