It is not how you start, but how you finish.
Franklin Academy Lady Cougars proved that point with a win against Riverfield Academy Nov. 7.
The Lady Cougars recovered from a slow first quarter and beat the Raiders 42-32 in their first game of the season.
“We started slow, but settled down and played more relaxed,” said head coach Paul Work. “We have a lot to work on but hopefully we will get there. I am very proud of the girls.”
Riverfield limited FA to just seven points in the first quarter as the Raiders notched 15 points. But, FA came storming back and at the end of the second quarter, 24-17.
The Lady Cougars continued their surge in the second half. At the end of the third quarter, FA led 32-28.
Anne Elise Sartin was the leading scorer for the Lady Cougars with 15 points. She also grabbed six rebounds.
Shelby Dickerson followed with 10 points and seven steals while Skylar Biggs put in seven points.
For the Lady Cougars, Katelynn Faulk scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds.
